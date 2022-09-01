LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Celebrities keep trying to secure trade marks on their cool poses

Published on: 01 September 2022
Published by: Law360
  • Gene Simmons of Kiss
  • Jay-Z
  • Michael Jackson
  • Bruce Lee
  • Michael Jordan

Article summary

Law360: Retired sprinting star Usain Bolt is seeking to register his 'lightning bolt' pose as a trade mark in the US, but he is hardly leading the pack when it comes to athletes and celebrities who have tried to protect various stances and gestures they become known for.

