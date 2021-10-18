Cayman Islands segregated portfolios—the test for insolvency (In the Matter of Obelisk Fund SPC and In the Matter of Obelisk Global Focus Fund)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The Grand Court of the Cayman Islands has recently considered for the first time in In the Matter of Obelisk Fund SPC and In the Matter of Obelisk Global Focus Fund (Unreported, Grand Court, 21 August 2021) the appropriate insolvency test to be applied in respect of Cayman Islands segregated portfolio companies (SPCs). Written by Jessica Williams and Niall Dodd at Harneys. or to read the full analysis.