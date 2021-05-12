menu-search
Cayman Islands—Court of Appeal affirms Norwich Pharmacal order to assist with ICC award enforcement action (Essar Global Fund v Arcelormittal)

Published on: 12 May 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: The Court of Appeal of the Cayman Islands affirmed an order, made pursuant to the Norwich Pharmacal jurisdiction, directing the principal holding company for Indian conglomerate Essar Group to disclose information and documents relating to the assets of an Essar unit that owes US steel company ArcelorMittal more than $US 1.5bn under a 2017 arbitral award. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

