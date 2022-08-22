LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Caveats in pension information and large disparity from prior quotation meant good faith test not met (Mr R, CAS-50949-Z3M6)

Published on: 22 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
Article summary

Pensions analysis: In the determination of Mr R, CAS-50949-Z3M6, the Pensions Ombudsman partially upheld a complaint that a scheme provided incorrect information to a member when he was assessing his retirement options. The Ombudsman found that it was unreasonable for the member to rely on the incorrect statements and that he should have realised that the figures provided would have been subject to a caveat about reliance. Furthermore, given the significant disparity in his pension from the figures previously quoted meant he should have queried the position. However, the member was awarded £3000 in total for distress and inconvenience due to the substantial failings of both the scheme and administrator in the complaints handling process. Martin Scott of gunnercooke LLP looks at the decision.

