Causing a nuisance—conviction of peaceful climate activist for public nuisance upheld (R v Brown)

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: This case involved an appeal against conviction and sentence on behalf of a protestor associated with Extinction Rebellion who had been convicted of public nuisance. The appellant a well-known Paralympian with substantial visual impairment had glued himself to the roof of an aircraft at London City Airport. He was convicted at trial of public nuisance and sentenced to 12 months’ immediate custody. On appeal, the appellant argued that the judge erred in failing to stay the prosecution for the common law offence of public nuisance as an abuse of process, where the alternative statutory offence of aggravated trespass or breach of the City Airport Bylaws were available, such as to amount (among other things) to a breach of Articles 9, 10 and 11 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). The court rejected all grounds of appeal against conviction finding that the gravamen of the offending was to cause serious disruption to the public which went beyond an offence of aggravated trespass. The court further observed that the Supreme Court in Ziegler had not created a free standing ground to stay a case as an abuse of process on the basis that the prosecution is a disproportionate interference with Convention rights. Written by Tayyiba Bajwa, barrister at Doughty Street Chambers. or to read the full analysis.