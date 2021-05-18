Causation in corporate and gross negligence manslaughter (R v Wood Treatment)

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: In R v Wood Treatment Ltd and another [2021] EWCA Crim 618, the Court of Appeal upheld Mrs Justice May’s grant of the defendants’ submissions of no case to answer, resulting in the jury being directed to return not guilty verdicts on eight counts of corporate manslaughter and gross negligence manslaughter against an employer and its managing director. Four employees lost their lives in the explosion of a wood dust mill in 2015. The court found that May J was right to hold that, after the evidence of the Crown’s expert witness, there was a realistic possibility which could not be excluded that the cause of the explosion was consistent with innocence. The jury could not therefore safely return guilty verdicts. This case marked the first application of Broughton principles in the field of health and safety and corporate manslaughter, and demonstrated that case’s critical importance beyond cases concerned with medical causation. Written by Harry Vann, barrister at Crown Office Chambers. or to read the full analysis.