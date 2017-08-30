Sign-in Help
Caught in the middle of competing claims (Biema Holdings Ltd v SG Hambros)

Published on: 30 August 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Private Client analysis: A Jersey court has endorsed a financial institution’s neutral approach to holding assets subject to competing claims. Advocate Nigel Sanders, head of Ogier Jersey’s dispute resolution team, welcomes the court’s decision on the financial institution’s approach to risk management and says it provides much welcomed guidance in Jersey to financial institutions who find themselves custodian of assets, for which they have no claim or interest in. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

