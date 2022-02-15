LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Banking & Finance / Restructuring / Restructuring and insolvency—cross border

Legal News

Cassini loses appeal—covenants in an English law governed SFA survive opening of French Safeguard proceedings (Re Emerald Pasture DAC)

Published on: 15 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Cassini loses appeal—covenants in an English law governed SFA survive opening of French Safeguard proceedings (Re Emerald Pasture DAC)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The Court of Appeal held in favor of a lender (Emerald) that provided €573m to the borrower (Cassini) in an insolvency dispute, stating that the information covenants in an English law governed senior facilities agreement (SFA) were enforceable against Cassini. The sole issue on appeal was whether the High Court judge was correct in his determination that, under French law, the covenants remained enforceable against Cassini during the observation period of a French insolvency procedure known as sauvegarde or Safeguard proceedings (the initial period of a safeguard procedure—before approval of a restructuring plan by the French court). The Court of Appeal found that the High Court judge took the correct approach when he assessed that the covenants continue to be enforceable despite Cassini’s argument that they came to an end when Cassini entered the Safeguard proceedings. Written by Tamer Bahgat, partner and Anna Nolan, counsel at Alston & Bird. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firmsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the SRA Codes of Conduct, contained in the SRA Standards and Regulations, in force from 25 November 2019. The SRA Standards and Regulations include two Codes of Conduct—a Code forSolicitors, RELs and RFLs and a Code

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagee’s consent to grant of leaseIf a property is subject to a mortgage that prohibits leasing without the mortgagee’s consent, then written evidence of consent must be obtained prior to completion of the lease. On the grant of an underlease, mortgagee’s consent in respect of any mortgage over

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individualsThe Sentencing Council (SC) has produced sentencing guidelines for fraud offences under the Fraud Act 2006 (fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information and fraud by abuse of position), false accounting under section 17 of

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More