Cassini loses appeal—covenants in an English law governed SFA survive opening of French Safeguard proceedings (Re Emerald Pasture DAC)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The Court of Appeal held in favor of a lender (Emerald) that provided €573m to the borrower (Cassini) in an insolvency dispute, stating that the information covenants in an English law governed senior facilities agreement (SFA) were enforceable against Cassini. The sole issue on appeal was whether the High Court judge was correct in his determination that, under French law, the covenants remained enforceable against Cassini during the observation period of a French insolvency procedure known as sauvegarde or Safeguard proceedings (the initial period of a safeguard procedure—before approval of a restructuring plan by the French court). The Court of Appeal found that the High Court judge took the correct approach when he assessed that the covenants continue to be enforceable despite Cassini’s argument that they came to an end when Cassini entered the Safeguard proceedings. Written by Tamer Bahgat, partner and Anna Nolan, counsel at Alston & Bird. or to read the full analysis.