Case Management—trying two claims together (Al Sadeq v Dechert-Quzmar v Dechert)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The court acceded to an application to try two separate actions at the same time, which had been pursued separately and along differing timelines but where there was significant overlap between the two cases. The court examined both the jurisdictional basis for the application, and the application of that power to the highly unusual fact-pattern of the two cases. Written by Andrew Stafford QC, partner, at Kobre & Kim (UK) LLP. or to read the full analysis.