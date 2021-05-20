Franchise post-termination restrictions held unenforceable (Dwyer (UK Franchising) Ltd v Fredbar Ltd and another)

Article summary

Commercial analysis: The High Court has found in favour of a franchisor on a number of issues arising out of its termination of a franchise agreement for repudiatory breach by a franchisee. However, it held that a 12-month post-termination restriction on the ability of the franchisee to carry on a business similar to that covered by the franchise agreement was unreasonable and unenforceable. Written by Fiona Boswell, partner at Knights plc. or to read the full analysis.