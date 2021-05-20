menu-search
Franchise post-termination restrictions held unenforceable (Dwyer (UK Franchising) Ltd v Fredbar Ltd and another)

Published on: 20 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Repudiatory breach
  • Enforceability of the restrictive covenants
  • Case details

Article summary

Commercial analysis: The High Court has found in favour of a franchisor on a number of issues arising out of its termination of a franchise agreement for repudiatory breach by a franchisee. However, it held that a 12-month post-termination restriction on the ability of the franchisee to carry on a business similar to that covered by the franchise agreement was unreasonable and unenforceable. Written by Fiona Boswell, partner at Knights plc.

