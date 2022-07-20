LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2022

Legal News

CAS—Arbitration court upholds ban on Russian football clubs

Published on: 20 July 2022
Published by: Law360
  • CAS—Arbitration court upholds ban on Russian football clubs
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Law360: A Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) appellate panel has upheld a ban on Russian football clubs from European competitions for the coming season as well as Russia's exclusion from international tournaments, saying the continued suspension is due to the country's invasion of Ukraine. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defectsIt is common in construction projects for defects to manifest or appear in the works. Most construction contracts require the contractor to return to site to rectify (also known as ‘make good’) defects which arise or are discovered during a

Fixtures and fittings

Fixtures and fittings

When transferring an interest in land, any fixtures form part of the land and are transferred with it, unless there is express provision to the contrary. Fittings (also known as chattels) do not form part of the land and will not be included unless it has been expressly agreed otherwise. Difficulty

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of controlThis Practice Note has been produced by enforcement specialists, The Sheriffs Office. It guides users through the process of enforcing a warrant of control obtained from the County Court as a method of enforcing a money judgment; whereby the judgment creditor takes

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustrationCoronavirus (COVID-19): In addition to the below content on force majeure generally, see also:•Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit—Contracts•Coronavirus (COVID-19) and contractual obligations—checklisttogether with the Q&A (in the related content pod on the right hand side) for

Related documents:

8 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

8 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More