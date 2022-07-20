CAS—Arbitration court upholds ban on Russian football clubs

Law360: A Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) appellate panel has upheld a ban on Russian football clubs from European competitions for the coming season as well as Russia's exclusion from international tournaments, saying the continued suspension is due to the country's invasion of Ukraine.
