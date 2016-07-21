Sign-in Help
Carving out irreconcilable judgments under the Insolvency Regulation

Published on: 21 July 2016
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: Richard Bunce, partner and James Matthews, associate, at Simmons & Simmons LLP, examine in detail the judgment in the Marme Inversiones 2007 SL case and assess whether the decision clarifies the relationship between the Insolvency Regulation and Brussels I. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

