- Cartel leniency application documents may be discloseable in follow-on damages claim (National Grid Electricity v ABB Ltd and ors)
- Practical implications
- Court details
- Facts
- The Pfleiderer decision
- Judgment
- Did Pfleiderer apply to the Commission leniency programme?
- Does the Commission have exclusive jurisdiction to determine the disclosure leniency materials submitted under its leniency programme?
- Application of Pfleiderer in the present case
- Further information requests
Article summary
In an action for follow-on damages based on a Commission Decision finding a cartel under art 101 TFEU, the English court was asked to determine whether or not information supplied by Decision addressees to the Commission under its leniency programme was discloseable. The Commission made submissions before the English court hearing the application. The ECJ decision in Pfleiderer, on a similar question referred by the German courts in relation to the disclosure of documents submitted to a similar national leniency programme, was discussed. In the present case, Roth J concluded that: (i) whether or not such documentation is discloseable in a subsequent civil claim for damages was a matter for determination on a case by case basis by the national court, without the need to refer the matter to the ECJ, (ii) the decision involves a balancing exercise, weighing up the interests of the claimant in disclosure as against the need to protect an effective leniency programme, (iii) relevance and proportionality are key and are different in context from the usual consideration of the relative size and work involved and (iv) in all but obvious cases the court should inspect each document itself as part of that exercise.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.