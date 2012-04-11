Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Evidence and disclosure / Disclosure

Legal News

Cartel leniency application documents may be discloseable in follow-on damages claim (National Grid Electricity v ABB Ltd and ors)

Cartel leniency application documents may be discloseable in follow-on damages claim (National Grid Electricity v ABB Ltd and ors)
Published on: 11 April 2012
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Cartel leniency application documents may be discloseable in follow-on damages claim (National Grid Electricity v ABB Ltd and ors)
  • Practical implications
  • Court details
  • Facts
  • The Pfleiderer decision
  • Judgment
  • Did Pfleiderer apply to the Commission leniency programme?
  • Does the Commission have exclusive jurisdiction to determine the disclosure leniency materials submitted under its leniency programme?
  • Application of Pfleiderer in the present case
  • Further information requests

Article summary

In an action for follow-on damages based on a Commission Decision finding a cartel under art 101 TFEU, the English court was asked to determine whether or not information supplied by Decision addressees to the Commission under its leniency programme was discloseable. The Commission made submissions before the English court hearing the application. The ECJ decision in Pfleiderer, on a similar question referred by the German courts in relation to the disclosure of documents submitted to a similar national leniency programme, was discussed. In the present case, Roth J concluded that: (i) whether or not such documentation is discloseable in a subsequent civil claim for damages was a matter for determination on a case by case basis by the national court, without the need to refer the matter to the ECJ, (ii) the decision involves a balancing exercise, weighing up the interests of the claimant in disclosure as against the need to protect an effective leniency programme, (iii) relevance and proportionality are key and are different in context from the usual consideration of the relative size and work involved and (iv) in all but obvious cases the court should inspect each document itself as part of that exercise. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The pari passu principle and collection remedies for the office-holder—the position under the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016

The primary function of office-holders in personal and corporate insolvency is to collect in the assets belonging to a company or individual and to distribute these to the company's or individual's creditors. Office-holders have various duties and powers in order to ensure that they do this. For

LEXISNEXIS

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Express and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made (or there may be a combination of written and oral

LEXISNEXIS

Proprietary estoppel

This Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice Note: Estoppel—what,

LEXISNEXIS

Codicils

Codicils may be used for making any alteration in a Will such as to alter the executors or make changes in legacies, whether by addition or deletion but that is by no means their only use. As a general rule, substantial changes are best achieved by means of a new Will and codicils are more

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More