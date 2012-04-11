Cartel leniency application documents may be discloseable in follow-on damages claim (National Grid Electricity v ABB Ltd and ors)

Article summary

In an action for follow-on damages based on a Commission Decision finding a cartel under art 101 TFEU, the English court was asked to determine whether or not information supplied by Decision addressees to the Commission under its leniency programme was discloseable. The Commission made submissions before the English court hearing the application. The ECJ decision in Pfleiderer, on a similar question referred by the German courts in relation to the disclosure of documents submitted to a similar national leniency programme, was discussed. In the present case, Roth J concluded that: (i) whether or not such documentation is discloseable in a subsequent civil claim for damages was a matter for determination on a case by case basis by the national court, without the need to refer the matter to the ECJ, (ii) the decision involves a balancing exercise, weighing up the interests of the claimant in disclosure as against the need to protect an effective leniency programme, (iii) relevance and proportionality are key and are different in context from the usual consideration of the relative size and work involved and (iv) in all but obvious cases the court should inspect each document itself as part of that exercise.