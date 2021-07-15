menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Financial services and pensions offences / FCA investigations and enforcement

Legal News

Carillion fights to pause FCA investigation into accounts

Carillion fights to pause FCA investigation into accounts
Published on: 15 July 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Carillion fights to pause FCA investigation into accounts

Article summary

Law360, London: Collapsed outsourcing giant Carillion plc pushed to use insolvency rules to halt a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) probe into its financial statements on 14 July 2021, urging a court to classify regulatory decisions over alleged misconduct as quasi-legal proceedings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remunerationCompany directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?There is no single, universal answer to the question whether a particular organisation is treated, in law, as a public authority.Rather, on one hand the courts have developed case law on which bodies are subject to administrative law through the judicial review procedure;

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claimNegligence—what are the key ingredients to establish a claim in negligence?For liability in negligence to be founded, four key ingredients must be present:•duty of care•breach of that duty•damage (which is caused by the breach)•foreseeability of

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More