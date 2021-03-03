Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Claims and remedies / Contractual breach and remedies

Legal News

Cargo cover, credit risks and brokers’ negligence (ABN v RSA)

Published on: 03 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • Affirmation by service of a pleading
  • Construction—admissible evidence
  • What are the wider implications of this case for insurers and insurance brokers?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Construction
  • Avoidance
  • Estoppel
    • More...

Article summary

Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: The court held that the claimant bank’s marine cargo insurance provided credit risk cover for losses of approximately £33.5m incurred when two of the world’s largest cocoa traders collapsed. The claim succeeded against 12 of the 14 defendant underwriters. Insofar as the claimant could not recover against two underwriters (by reason of an estoppel) the claimant succeeded against its brokers who had failed to procure the insurance the claimant required. The brokers had, on any view, breached their duty to obtain cover which clearly and indisputably met their client’s needs and protected it from an unnecessary risk of litigation. The Commercial Court’s decision is a cautionary tale for the marine insurance market—the underwriters and brokers were liable, between them, for all the claimant’s loss in circumstances where the cover claimed was unprecedented in the market. The decision of Mr Justice Jacobs also offers important guidance to practitioners on the care required when drafting a statement of case. Written by Julia Gibbon, barrister, at 7 King’s Bench Walk. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

