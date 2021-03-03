Cargo cover, credit risks and brokers’ negligence (ABN v RSA)

Article summary

Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: The court held that the claimant bank’s marine cargo insurance provided credit risk cover for losses of approximately £33.5m incurred when two of the world’s largest cocoa traders collapsed. The claim succeeded against 12 of the 14 defendant underwriters. Insofar as the claimant could not recover against two underwriters (by reason of an estoppel) the claimant succeeded against its brokers who had failed to procure the insurance the claimant required. The brokers had, on any view, breached their duty to obtain cover which clearly and indisputably met their client’s needs and protected it from an unnecessary risk of litigation. The Commercial Court’s decision is a cautionary tale for the marine insurance market—the underwriters and brokers were liable, between them, for all the claimant’s loss in circumstances where the cover claimed was unprecedented in the market. The decision of Mr Justice Jacobs also offers important guidance to practitioners on the care required when drafting a statement of case. Written by Julia Gibbon, barrister, at 7 King’s Bench Walk. or to read the full analysis.