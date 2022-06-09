LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Carey pensions owner sets aside £21m for further claims

Published on: 09 June 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The owner of troubled retirement savings provider Carey Pensions said 8 June 2022 it has set aside £21.4m (US$26.9m) to deal with further potential claims, after the UK Supreme Court blocked an attempt to appeal an earlier ruling on an investments dispute. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 ('IP completion day') marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK's withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?This Practice Note explains what a third party debt order (TPDO) (previously known as garnishee orders) is as a means of enforcing a judgment debt, with reference to CPR 72. The order directs a third party who owes money to the judgment debtor to pay that

Robbery

RobberyRobbery is a theft offence, involving dishonesty but elevated also by the intention to use force.Robbery can only be tried in the Crown Court on indictment and is categorised as a class 3 offence.Elements of the offence of robberyA person is guilty of robbery if:•they steal something,

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)An arms length management organisation (ALMO) is a not-for-profit company that provides housing services on behalf of a local housing authority (LHA). Usually an ALMO is set up by the LHA to manage and improve all or part of its housing stock with the LHA

