Carbon leakage needs to be addressed by UK, Sharma says

Published on: 20 January 2021
Updated on: 20 January 2021
Published by: MLex
MLex: UK industry could gain protection from carbon-intensive competition from abroad, the business and energy minister has said, echoing EU plans to create a ‘carbon border adjustment mechanism’ to ensure that tightening environmental standards don’t simply see emissions offshored. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

