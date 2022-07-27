LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Carbon Budgets and the Net Zero Strategy (Friends of the Earth Ltd and others v Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy)

Published on: 27 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Environment analysis: The claimants allege that the defendant failed to comply with the requirements pursuant to section 13 and/or section 14 of the Climate Change Act 2008 (CCA 2008) to prepare proposals and policies to meet the UK's carbon budget, but the claims do not involve any legal challenge to the setting of the net zero target or the setting of any carbon budget. The grounds of challenge were: the defendant erred in law regarding their obligations under CCA 2008, s 13; the defendant failed to include in the Net Zero Strategy (NZS) information legally required to discharge its reporting obligations under CCA 2008, s 14; and in the alternative, CCA 2008, ss 13–14 have the effect for which the claimants contend applying section 3 of the Human Rights Act 1998 (HRA 1998) because to construe them in the way for which the defendant contends would contravene or risk contravention of Convention rights. Written by Emma Cartledge-Taylor and Nick Harding, senior associates, at Gowling WLG (UK) LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

