menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Energy / Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change / Emissions trading

Legal News

Carbon border levy complies with global trade rules, EU Commission says

Carbon border levy complies with global trade rules, EU Commission says
Published on: 15 July 2021
Published by: MLex
  • Carbon border levy complies with global trade rules, EU Commission says

Article summary

MLex: The EU’s new carbon border levy is fully compatible with global trading rules as it respects the non-discrimination principle between foreign and domestic products, the European Commission said on the 14 July 2021 as it unveiled its proposal. The temporary coexistence of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and the free EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) allowances foreseen in the proposal won’t undermine this principle, the EU executive said. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislationIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the applicationThis Practice Note provides guidance on CPR 31.16 pre-action disclosure applications, where the applicant and respondent are likely to be parties to subsequent proceedings. It provides guidance on how to make such an application for disclosure before proceedings

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessmentLexcel is the Law Society's practice management standard. It is not compulsory although Lexcel accreditation can be helpful for firms wishing to be accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme or the Legal Service Board's Specialist Quality Mark. This Practice Note tells you

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakersCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on matters that have temporarily been altered to assist in the management of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For further information, see: Traffic Orders Procedure (Coronavirus)

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More