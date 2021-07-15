Carbon border levy complies with global trade rules, EU Commission says

Article summary

MLex: The EU’s new carbon border levy is fully compatible with global trading rules as it respects the non-discrimination principle between foreign and domestic products, the European Commission said on the 14 July 2021 as it unveiled its proposal. The temporary coexistence of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and the free EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) allowances foreseen in the proposal won’t undermine this principle, the EU executive said. or to read the full analysis.