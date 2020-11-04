Sign-in Help
Capital gains tax review—response to part 2 of the main call for evidence published by the Office of Tax Simplification

Published on: 04 November 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
  • Why is the review taking place?
  • How is the review being conducted?
  • Why is the review being conducted?
  • What are the key areas of focus?
  • Acquisition and disposal—Questions 1–7
  • Question 7—Are there particular issues around the boundary with income tax eg shares or share rights received by employees or the boundary between trading and investment?
  • Question 8—In your experience, to what extent do individuals or their agents arrange to time disposals of assets in such a way as to maximise use of their Annual Exempt Amount (AEA) to manage down their tax liabilities?
  • Business lifecycle (start up and incorporation, financing for growth, succession and disposal/cessation of a business)—Questions 16–18
  • Question 17—Do you know of occasions when CGT rules have affected business decision making more generally, including decisions regarding the structure of a business or the choice of business vehicle (for example a corporate entity, partnership, unincorporated business)?
Share Incentives analysis: Liz Hunter, director, Reward, KPMG LLP, considers, in high level overview, the call for evidence document on review of capital gains tax (CGT) and taxation of capital gains published by the Office of Tax Simplification (OTS) on 14 July 2020. This is a more detailed consultation that follows the initial review on the principles of CGT, which took place in the summer. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

