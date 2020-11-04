- Capital gains tax review—response to part 2 of the main call for evidence published by the Office of Tax Simplification
- Why is the review taking place?
- How is the review being conducted?
- Why is the review being conducted?
- What are the key areas of focus?
- Acquisition and disposal—Questions 1–7
- Question 7—Are there particular issues around the boundary with income tax eg shares or share rights received by employees or the boundary between trading and investment?
- Question 8—In your experience, to what extent do individuals or their agents arrange to time disposals of assets in such a way as to maximise use of their Annual Exempt Amount (AEA) to manage down their tax liabilities?
- Business lifecycle (start up and incorporation, financing for growth, succession and disposal/cessation of a business)—Questions 16–18
- Question 17—Do you know of occasions when CGT rules have affected business decision making more generally, including decisions regarding the structure of a business or the choice of business vehicle (for example a corporate entity, partnership, unincorporated business)?
- Question 18—Please tell us about any complications or rules which unduly affect the way businesses operate if payment for the sale of a business is not made in cash but in some other way (such as qualifying and non‐qualifying corporate bonds, deferred consideration and earn outs). To what extent is there a business tension between claiming a tax relief at the point of sale as opposed to deferring the tax charge until cash is received?
- Question 20—Are there aspects of these reliefs which distort business decision making (for example in respect of such areas as the timing of the disposal of an asset, or how much cash to accumulate on a company balance sheet) or are inconsistent with your understanding of what the relief is aiming to achieve? Are there any ways in which they could be made less distortive?
- Specific assets—Questions 22–24
- Question 22—Are there any aspects of the rules relating to the taxation of gains or losses realised on the disposal of shares and securities that are particularly complex to understand or apply? Are you aware of any difficulties in ascertaining the base cost of such assets, such as the share matching rules?
- Question 29—Are you aware of any particular practical or technical issues (relating to for example record keeping, awareness, use of ringfencing rules, timing deadlines or other challenges) for losses, other claims, or clearances that you feel should be highlighted as part of this CGT review?
- Question 30—What, if anything, could be done to help taxpayers to more easily fulfil their record keeping obligations and calculate any tax payable in relation to their capital gains?
- Question 31—Have you encountered any difficulty with valuing assets either at acquisition or disposal? What, if anything, could HMRC do to simplify the valuation requirements or processes without opening up unintended avoidance opportunities?
- Questions 36—Are there instances where you feel the interaction of CGT with other areas of tax results in particular complexity or difficulty in applying the rules correctly? Are there definitions within CGT that would benefit from closer alignment with the definitions found in other taxes? Please provide examples as well as any suggestions for ways to simplify the system
- Other areas of complexity—Questions 38–40
- Question 39—Please tell us about any other areas of complexity not covered above in applying any CGT reliefs, thresholds, or administration not already mentioned in your response, along with any suggested improvements to the CGT rules or legislation.
- Wider CGT framework—Questions 41–43
- Question 43—Are there any useful lessons that can be learned from the UK’s historic CGT regime or other countries that would be relevant to the UK today? If so what, and from which countries?
- What next?
Article summary
Share Incentives analysis: Liz Hunter, director, Reward, KPMG LLP, considers, in high level overview, the call for evidence document on review of capital gains tax (CGT) and taxation of capital gains published by the Office of Tax Simplification (OTS) on 14 July 2020. This is a more detailed consultation that follows the initial review on the principles of CGT, which took place in the summer.
