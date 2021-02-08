Capital allowances on hydroelectric scheme (HMRC v SSE Generation Ltd)

Tax analysis: In HMRC v SSE Generation Ltd the Court of Appeal considered HMRC’s appeal against the Upper Tribunal’s (UT’s) decision that expenditure on various structures forming part of a hydroelectric power generation scheme qualified for capital allowances as plant and machinery.
