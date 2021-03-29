Sign-in Help
Capital allowances not available on satellite launch costs (Inmarsat Global Ltd v HMRC)

Published on: 29 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Inmarsat Global Ltd v HMRC, the Upper Tribunal (UT) upheld the First-tier Tax Tribunal’s (FTT’s) decision that the company was not entitled to capital allowances in respect of expenditure incurred by its predecessor on launching satellites into space. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

