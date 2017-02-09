Sign-in Help
Home / Family / Court of Protection / Deprivation of liberty

Legal News

Capacity, limitation and the Human Rights Act (AP (by his litigation friend, BA) v Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council)

Capacity, limitation and the Human Rights Act (AP (by his litigation friend, BA) v Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council)
Published on: 09 February 2017
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Capacity, limitation and the Human Rights Act (AP (by his litigation friend, BA) v Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council)
  • Original news
  • Briefly, what was the background to this case?
  • What was the key issue before the court and what did the court decide?
  • In reaching its decision, what did the court have to say about the fact that a party lacks capacity?
  • What other factors influenced the court’s decision?
  • To what extent does the judgment now clarify the law in this area?
  • What can practitioners take away from this case?

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: Under what circumstances was it equitable to extend time? Eleanor Grey QC, a silk at 39 Essex Chambers, discusses the court’s decision in AP (by his litigation friend, BA) v Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Intercreditor agreement—key provisions

This Practice Note provides an introduction to intercreditor agreements and their key provisions. This Practice Note:•explains the purpose of having an intercreditor agreement and when an intercreditor agreement would be used instead of a deed of priority or subordination deed•provides links to

LEXISNEXIS

Causation and intervening acts in criminal cases

Criminal offences are generally divided into two categories: •conduct crimes, and •result crimesA conduct crime is a crime where only the forbidden conduct needs to be proved. For example, an accused is guilty of dangerous driving if they drove a motor vehicle dangerously on a road or other public

LEXISNEXIS

Proprietary estoppel

This Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice Note: Estoppel—what,

LEXISNEXIS

Breach of statutory duty

This Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Breach of

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More