Canada—Ontario Court confirms de novo approach for jurisdictional issues in international arbitration awards (Russian Federation v Luxtona Ltd)

Published on: 12 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: This case involved an application under Ontario's International Commercial Arbitration Act 2017 brought by the Russian Federation to set aside an interim arbitral award finding that Russia had consented to arbitrate Luxtona's claim in an Energy Charter Treaty (the ECT) arbitration. After a Toronto-seated tribunal issued the interim award finding that it had jurisdiction, Russia sought to have it set aside by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice and filed new expert evidence in support of its application. After a first application judge initially allowed the new evidence, a second application judge reversed that decision on the basis that the application to challenge jurisdiction was a review and not a de novo hearing of the issue. However, allowing the appeal, the Divisional Court of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice determined that such an application on jurisdictional issues be heard on a de novo basis and parties are thus entitled to adduce new evidence that had not been before the tribunal. Written by Elizabeth Montpetit, managing associate at Mishcon de Reya LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

