Sign-in Help
Home / Arbitration / Investment treaty arbitration / Understanding investment treaty arbitration

Legal News

Canada—Mexico cannot appeal Canadian judge’s NAFTA ruling (Mexico v Burr)

Canada—Mexico cannot appeal Canadian judge’s NAFTA ruling (Mexico v Burr)
Published on: 12 February 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Canada—Mexico cannot appeal Canadian judge’s NAFTA ruling (Mexico v Burr)
  • What did the Ontario Court of Appeal decide?

Article summary

Law360: The Court of Appeal for Ontario has ruled that Mexico cannot appeal an Ontario judge’s decision to uphold an International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) jurisdictional award that favours a group of US casino investors pursuing a $US 100m arbitration claim under the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

This Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in exchange for something of value, known as

LEXISNEXIS

Wounding or causing grievous bodily harm with intent

The offence of causing grievous bodily harm with intentWounding or causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent is triable only in the Crown Court on indictment. Elements of the offence Under the Offences against the Person Act 1861 (OATPA 1861), the prosecution must prove the defendant unlawfully

LEXISNEXIS

Ad hoc arbitration—an introduction to the key features of ad hoc arbitration

An ad hoc arbitration is any arbitration in which the parties have not selected an institution to administer the arbitration. This offers parties flexibility as to the conduct of the arbitration, but less external support for the process. It can be quicker than institutional arbitration but not if

LEXISNEXIS

Directors’ remuneration

Company directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their services will need to be

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More