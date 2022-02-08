LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2022

Legal News

Canada—enforcement of arbitration awards—seizure of state assets (Devas v India)

Published on: 08 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Canada—enforcement of arbitration awards—seizure of state assets (Devas v India)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: Devas obtained ex parte seizure orders against the Airport Authority of India and Air India Ltd as part of its enforcement of an International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) award and an investment treaty arbitration award obtained against the Government of India on the grounds that both were alter egos of the Republic of India. The funds in question were held with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in Montreal, Quebec. The Quebec Superior Court upheld a seizure before judgment of funds belonging to Air India on the grounds that the commercial connections between Air India and the Republic of India were particularly close. However, the Superior Court dismissed the seizure against the Airport Authority of India finding that any seizure first required a determination that sovereign immunity did not apply to the Airport Authority. Written by Eric van Eyken, senior counsel at Clyde & Co LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton argumentsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individualsThe Sentencing Council (SC) has produced sentencing guidelines for fraud offences under the Fraud Act 2006 (fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information and fraud by abuse of position), false accounting under section 17 of

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughterInvoluntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents

Related documents:

1 Precedents
3 Practice notes
View More