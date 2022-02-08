Canada—enforcement of arbitration awards—seizure of state assets (Devas v India)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: Devas obtained ex parte seizure orders against the Airport Authority of India and Air India Ltd as part of its enforcement of an International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) award and an investment treaty arbitration award obtained against the Government of India on the grounds that both were alter egos of the Republic of India. The funds in question were held with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in Montreal, Quebec. The Quebec Superior Court upheld a seizure before judgment of funds belonging to Air India on the grounds that the commercial connections between Air India and the Republic of India were particularly close. However, the Superior Court dismissed the seizure against the Airport Authority of India finding that any seizure first required a determination that sovereign immunity did not apply to the Airport Authority. Written by Eric van Eyken, senior counsel at Clyde & Co LLP. or to read the full analysis.