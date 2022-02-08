Canada—enforcement of arbitration awards—seizure of state assets (Devas v India)

Arbitration analysis: Devas obtained ex parte seizure orders against the Airport Authority of India and Air India Ltd as part of its enforcement of an International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) award and an investment treaty arbitration award obtained against the Government of India on the grounds that both were alter egos of the Republic of India. The funds in question were held with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in Montreal, Quebec. The Quebec Superior Court upheld a seizure before judgment of funds belonging to Air India on the grounds that the commercial connections between Air India and the Republic of India were particularly close. However, the Superior Court dismissed the seizure against the Airport Authority of India finding that any seizure first required a determination that sovereign immunity did not apply to the Airport Authority. Written by Eric van Eyken, senior counsel at Clyde & Co LLP.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Skeleton argumentsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not
Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan
Sentencing fraud offences committed by individualsThe Sentencing Council (SC) has produced sentencing guidelines for fraud offences under the Fraud Act 2006 (fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information and fraud by abuse of position), false accounting under section 17 of
Involuntary manslaughterInvoluntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but
0330 161 1234