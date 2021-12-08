Canada—court refuses to admit new evidence in proceedings to set aside NAFTA arbitration award (Vento Motorcycles v Mexico)

Law360: A US-based motorcycle manufacturer's effort to revive allegations of unfair import duties against Mexico were unsuccessful when the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario in Canada dismissed the application to submit fresh evidence attacking a surreptitiously recorded conversation that had discredited one of the company's witnesses at arbitration. The application was made in the context of proceedings brought by the claimant Vento Motorcyles to set aside an arbitral award issued by a tribunal in a claim brought under the North American Trade Agreement (NAFTA), conducted in accordance with the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) Additional Facility Arbitration Rules.
