Canada—arbitration clause does not bind patrons of counterparty (Wittman v Blackbaud)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: A British Columbia (BC) court of first instance declined to stay a class action brought by the donors of a Canadian charity against a US data services provider following a cyberattack. It determined that while arbitration agreements can and do bind non-signatories, there is no basis to bind a charitable donor, whose personally identifiable information was stolen, to an arbitration clause signed between the charity and the data services provider. The court held that in cases where an arbitration agreement was applied to a signatory, it is where there was a defined relationship (agency, trustee, alter-ego, etc) between that signatory and the third-party, which did not apply to the case at hand. Further, while the BC international arbitration act defines a ‘party’ as ‘a person claiming through or under a party’, the donors where not claiming through a signatory, but under negligence and statutory remedies. Written by Eric van Eyken, senior counsel at Clyde & Co. or to read the full analysis.