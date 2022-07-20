LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Can staff express gender critical beliefs if they upset or conflict with the views of their colleagues? (Forstater v CDG Europe and others)

Published on: 20 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Facts
  • Decision
  • Implications for other employers
  • Is there a limited right for workers to express their protected beliefs?
  • The argument for having a policy
  • Conduct outside of work
  • Indirect discrimination

Article summary

Employment analysis: In Forstater v CDG Europe and others, the tribunal had to determine if a woman who believed that sex is immutable and can't be changed, had been discriminated against because she held those views. Or, whether her employer was justified in deciding not to offer her employment because of the way in which she had manifested her beliefs at work. Written by Jo Moseley, senior associate solicitor at Irwin Mitchell. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

