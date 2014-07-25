Sign-in Help
Home / PI & Clinical Negligence / Types of claim / Criminal injuries

Legal News

Can later injuries fall in the scope of compensation claims?

Can later injuries fall in the scope of compensation claims?
Published on: 25 July 2014
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Can later injuries fall in the scope of compensation claims?
  • Original news
  • What issues did this case raise and what is the significance of the case?
  • How helpful is the judgment in clarifying the Criminal Injuries Compensation Scheme, para 18?
  • Are there any grey areas remaining?
  • What are the implications of the decision for lawyers and their clients?
  • How does this fit in with other developments in this area of law?

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: To what extent may later injuries be taken into account? Jennifer McDade, solicitors in the personal injury and serious injury group at Pannone part of Slater & Gordon, comments on a recent ruling and says that there will always be a grey area. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Introduction to passing off

Unlike many other countries, the UK has no unfair competition law. Brand owners seeking to prevent competitors from marketing ‘copycat’ products or using misleading advertising have to rely on a combination of different intellectual property rights. These rights include the common law right to

LEXISNEXIS

The Offshore Transmission Owner (OFTO) regime

What are OFTOs?Offshore Transmission Owners (OFTOs) are the owners of offshore transmission assets which connect offshore wind farms to the onshore electricity network. The transmission assets comprise everything between the offshore point of connection with the generating wind farm assets and the

LEXISNEXIS

Forfeiture of a lease

Coronavirus (COVID-19): During the current pandemic, legislation and changes to practice and procedure in the courts and tribunals have been introduced, which affect the following:•proceedings for possession•forfeiture of business leases on the grounds of non-payment of rent•a landlord's right to

LEXISNEXIS

Tort—the different types of tort

This Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers' liability•product

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More