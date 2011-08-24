Can ISPs be ordered to block IP infringing web sites by the UK courts?

Article summary

Sections 17 and 18 of the Digital Economy Act 2010 enable regulations to be made by statutory instrument to give the UK courts the power to grant injunctions requiring ISPs to block access to websites that are used, or are likely to be used, to infringe copyright. In a statement issued on 3rd August 2011, the government has confirmed it has no immediate plans to implement any regulations pursuant to sections 17 and 18, although it is pressing ahead with the DEA notification of infringement scheme. The government’s position means, at least for the time being, that IP rights owners who wish to involve ISPs in their efforts to stem the internet infringement of their IP rights will be forced to rely on section 97A of the Copyright Act 1988 or the IPR Enforcement Directive (via the Senior Courts Act 1981). As such, the further developments in the L’Oreal v eBay and Newzbin2 cases may be of key importance. Of particular interest will be how effective, in practice, the order granted against BT in the Newzbin2 case proves to be. or to read the full analysis.