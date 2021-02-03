Sign-in Help
Can I keep my .eu domain name?

Published on: 03 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
TMT analysis: Matthew Parr of Marks & Clerk considers the issues UK organisations and individuals face with regard to holding .eu domain names now that the implementation period has passed, and explains the requirements for the reinstatement of suspended .eu domain names and for preventing them from being with withdrawn permanently. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

