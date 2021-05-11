menu-search
Home / Family / Key family law developments / Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Legal News

Can COVID-19 be a Barder event? (HW v WW)

Can COVID-19 be a Barder event? (HW v WW)
Published on: 11 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Family analysis: In HW v WW, the court considered an application to set aside a final financial consent order reached between the parties at a financial dispute resolution (FDR) hearing, arising due to a claim that the impact that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic had had upon the value of the business which the husband retained was a Barder event. Maria Scotland, barrister at 5 St Andrew’s Hill, considers the decision and its implications. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

