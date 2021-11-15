LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Can an ancillary dwelling qualify for CGT Private Residence Relief (Roger Crippin v HMRC)

Published on: 15 November 2021
Private Client analysis: This case involved an appeal against the denial by HMRC of private residence relief (PRR) from capital gains tax on the gain made on the sale of an ancillary dwelling (‘Benko’), which formed part of Mr Crippin’s main residence (Loaningdale), to his partner Ms McKean. While the First- tier Tribunal (FTT) agreed with HMRC that Benko was a dwelling-house in its own right, it decided that this did not prevent it from being part of the dwelling-house that was Mr Crippin’s main residence. The FTT noted that Benko had been marketed for holiday lets but as this was within the last 36 months of the final period of ownership Mr Crippin was entitled to PRR. Written by Arshoo Singh, solicitor and partner in the Tax and Private Client team at RadcliffesLeBrasseur LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

