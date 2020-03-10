Sign-in Help
Can a deed be witnessed remotely and attested latterly? (Man Ching Yuen v Landy Chet Kin Wong)

Published on: 10 March 2020
Updated on: 21 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Can a deed be witnessed remotely and attested latterly? (Man Ching Yuen v Landy Chet Kin Wong)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Property analysis: In this case, the First-tier Tribunal (Property Chamber) (FTT) considered an important point on which there is no clear authority, concerning whether, for the purpose of creating a deed, it is possible to witness a signature remotely—ie does the law in relation to deeds require physical presence, or is virtual presence enough? A related question was also considered, namely whether a witness to a signature could attest to the said witnessing days after the event. Written by Tricia Hemans, barrister at Falcon Chambers. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

