- Can a deed be witnessed remotely and attested latterly? (Man Ching Yuen v Landy Chet Kin Wong)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- Case details
Article summary
Property analysis: In this case, the First-tier Tribunal (Property Chamber) (FTT) considered an important point on which there is no clear authority, concerning whether, for the purpose of creating a deed, it is possible to witness a signature remotely—ie does the law in relation to deeds require physical presence, or is virtual presence enough? A related question was also considered, namely whether a witness to a signature could attest to the said witnessing days after the event. Written by Tricia Hemans, barrister at Falcon Chambers.
