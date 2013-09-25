Sign-in Help
Calculating VAT for businesses with foreign branches

Published on: 25 September 2013
Updated on: 23 December 2020
  • What was the dispute between Le Crédit Lyonnais and the French tax authorities?
  • What did the CJEU decide?
  • Is that preliminary ruling in line with the UK’s VAT law and practice?
  • Is the case likely to have repercussions for partially exempt businesses in the UK with overseas branches?

Tax analysis: Can a company calculating its VAT recovery include foreign branch income? Gabby Donald, a senior manager at Ernst & Young LLP, examines the Court of Justice of the European Union’s (CJEU) answer. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

