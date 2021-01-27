- Calculating reduction of unfair dismissal compensation on a failure to mitigate (Hakim v The Scottish Trades Union Congress)
- What are the practical implications of this judgment?
- What is the relevant background?
- Background law
- Background facts
- The decision of the employment tribunal
- What did the EAT decide?
- Case details
Article summary
Employment analysis: A person bringing a claim of unfair dismissal is under a duty to mitigate their loss. If the respondent proves that the claimant should have regained employment earlier than they did, and hence has failed to mitigate their loss, then normally the tribunal should reduce compensation by reference to a date by which employment should have been regained. The compensatory award should only instead be reduced on a percentage basis, in relation to failure to mitigate, if a more precise assessment cannot be made (for example because there is a lack of evidence of the prospects of alternative employment or of the wages that employment would attract), according to the EAT.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.