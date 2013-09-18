- Calculating annual holiday pay
- Original news
- What was the background to this case?
- What were the main issues before the employment tribunal?
- Did the tribunal properly apply Williams?
- How did the tribunal construe the relevant legislation?
- If the tribunal’s decision is upheld, will existing legislation need to be modified?
- What is the impact of this case for employees and employers?
- What should lawyers do next?
Article summary
Employment analysis: An employment tribunal’s decision on how annual holiday pay should be calculated would, if upheld, greatly affect both employers and employees. With an appeal pending, Sean Jones QC, of 11KBW, looks at the issues.
