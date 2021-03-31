Calculate daily rest period with regard to all working hours under multiple contracts with same employer (ASE v OI POCU MEN)

Employment analysis: If a worker has several contracts with the same employer, the minimum daily rest period of 11 consecutive hours, provided for in Article 3 of the Working Time Directive, applies with regard to all the work cumulatively done under all those contracts taken together (rather than to each of those contracts taken separately), according to the CJEU.
