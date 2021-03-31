Sign-in Help
Calculate daily rest period with regard to all working hours under multiple contracts with same employer (ASE v OI POCU MEN)

Published on: 31 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this judgment?
  • What is the relevant background?
  • Background law
  • Background facts and proceedings in Romanian courts
  • What did the CJEU decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Employment analysis: If a worker has several contracts with the same employer, the minimum daily rest period of 11 consecutive hours, provided for in Article 3 of the Working Time Directive, applies with regard to all the work cumulatively done under all those contracts taken together (rather than to each of those contracts taken separately), according to the CJEU. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

