Cabinet Office publishes update on public procurement reform

Published on: 18 October 2021
Public Law analysis: With the UK no longer bound to comply with EU procurement directives since 2021, the government has published a Green Paper setting out wide-ranging changes to how public bodies tender contracts. In this article, Bradley Martin and Colin Murray of DWF discuss the latest update on the Cabinet Office’s direction of travel. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

