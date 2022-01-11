LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Cabinet Office appeals data breach fine

Published on: 11 January 2022
Published by: MLex
MLex: The Cabinet Office, the UK government department responsible for managing the Prime Minister’s affairs, is appealing a fine it received on 2 December 2021. The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) fined the Cabinet Office £500,000 for publishing the postal addresses of celebrities and public figures. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

