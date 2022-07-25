BVI Court Dismisses an Amended Application to Set Aside a Statutory Demand on Foreign Tax Grounds (BEC Ltd v A2)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: In BEC Ltd v A2, the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (British Virgin Islands) had to decide on an application to set aside a statutory demand filed by the sellers of BECB, a company operating in the People's Republic of China. The buyer purchased the entire share capital of BECB in 2014 and the sellers agreed to indemnify BECB and the buyer for taxes arising out of the sale of BECB. However, the Tianjin Offshore Oil Tax Bureau (the 'TOOTB') later granted BECB a significant tax benefit which meant that the sellers had overpaid. The sellers successfully obtained an London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) award against BECB for the additional tax benefit, interest and costs (the 'Award'). BECB applied to set aside the statutory demand filed by the sellers in respect of the costs and disbursements incurred in respect of the LCIA arbitration on the basis that the sum, fees and costs awarded were in respect of a tax liability to the PRC tax authorities and it therefore sought the enforcement of foreign revenue laws, relying on the Foreign Tax Principle (The courts will not collect taxes of a foreign state for the benefit of the sovereign of that foreign state). The BVI Court permitted to amend the application to set aside the statutory demand after it had been filed but dismissed the application, stating that the tax authorities were already paid in full and that what remained was merely a private dispute. Written by Sabrina Devenish, senior associate at Clyde & Co LLP.