LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Institutional and ad hoc arbitration / LCIA arbitration

Legal News

BVI Court Dismisses an Amended Application to Set Aside a Statutory Demand on Foreign Tax Grounds (BEC Ltd v A2)

Published on: 25 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • BVI Court Dismisses an Amended Application to Set Aside a Statutory Demand on Foreign Tax Grounds (BEC Ltd v A2)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: In BEC Ltd v A2, the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (British Virgin Islands) had to decide on an application to set aside a statutory demand filed by the sellers of BECB, a company operating in the People’s Republic of China. The buyer purchased the entire share capital of BECB in 2014 and the sellers agreed to indemnify BECB and the buyer for taxes arising out of the sale of BECB. However, the Tianjin Offshore Oil Tax Bureau (the ‘TOOTB’) later granted BECB a significant tax benefit which meant that the sellers had overpaid. The sellers successfully obtained an London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) award against BECB for the additional tax benefit, interest and costs (the ‘Award’). BECB applied to set aside the statutory demand filed by the sellers in respect of the costs and disbursements incurred in respect of the LCIA arbitration on the basis that the sum, fees and costs awarded were in respect of a tax liability to the PRC tax authorities and it therefore sought the enforcement of foreign revenue laws, relying on the Foreign Tax Principle (The courts will not collect taxes of a foreign state for the benefit of the sovereign of that foreign state). BECB applied to set aside the statutory demand filed by the sellers in respect of the costs and disbursements incurred in respect of the LCIA arbitration on the basis that the sum, fees and costs awarded were in respect of a tax liability to the PRC tax authorities and it therefore sought the enforcement of foreign revenue laws, relying on the Foreign Tax Principle (The courts will not collect taxes of a foreign state for the benefit of the sovereign of that foreign state). The BVI Court permitted to amend the application to set aside the statutory demand after it had been filed but dismissed the application, stating that the tax authorities were already paid in full and that what remained was merely a private dispute. Written by Sabrina Devenish, senior associate at Clyde & Co LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshotTitleUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)Parties168Adopted10 December 1982Entry into Force16 November 1994Full textUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the SeaSubject [Catchwords]International Law of the

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary lossesThis Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for non-financial loss (non-pecuniary loss), ie punitive damages, damages for loss of enjoyment and loss of amenity, restitutionary damages and negotiating

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagee’s consent to grant of leaseIf a property is subject to a mortgage that prohibits leasing without the mortgagee’s consent, then written evidence of consent must be obtained prior to completion of the lease. On the grant of an underlease, mortgagee’s consent in respect of any mortgage over

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents