Businessman sues HSBC for £5m in swap misselling case

Published on: 31 March 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: A businessman says he is owed more than £5.1m ($US 7m) in damages by HSBC, claiming that he was forced to sell shares in a company and properties because of financial pressure caused by the bank’s misselling of a swap contract.
