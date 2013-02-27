Sign-in Help
Businesses to be cut free from red tape—consultations announced

Published on: 27 February 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Following the public’s response to the company and commercial aspects of last year’s Red Tape Challenge, BIS has today (27 February 2013) announced that broadly half of the regulations that were up for comment are either to be scrapped, simplified or improved. At the same time, consultations were published on company and business names and simpler financial reporting for micro-entities or take a trial to read the full analysis.

