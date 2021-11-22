LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Businesses appeal £100m CMA fine for overpriced drug

Published on: 22 November 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Drugmaker Advanz and two other companies have appealed against a £100m (US$134m) fine from UK’s antitrust watchdog for inflating the price of tablets for thyroid conditions by 1,110%. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

