Business tenancies—the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) (S Franses v Cavendish Hotel)

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: This case provides an interesting example of the assessment of rent and interim rent for a new business tenancy under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954 (LTA 1954). The valuation of rent was affected by the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on rental values in the West End. Not only did this mean a very substantial drop in the rent for the new tenancy compared with the passing rent for the old (from £220,000 per year to £102,000 per year), but the court had to cope with a dearth of recent rental transactions to act as comparables. The judgment is an interesting reminder of the importance of objective expert evidence and the issues which can be caused for litigants if their experts are seen to be favouring landlords over tenants (or vice versa). The judge also had to grapple with the amount of interim rent which should be paid by the tenant over an unusually long period (more than five years), given the tenant’s successful appeal to the Supreme Court to establish its right to a new tenancy. His judgment demonstrates the various factors which can be relevant when considering what amount ‘it is reasonable for the tenant to pay’ under LTA 1954, s 24D. Written by Joanne Wicks QC, barrister at Wilberforce Chambers and counsel to the claimant. or to read the full analysis.