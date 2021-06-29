menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Property Disputes / Business tenancies / LTA 1954 procedure

Legal News

Business tenancies—the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) (S Franses v Cavendish Hotel)

Business tenancies—the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) (S Franses v Cavendish Hotel)
Published on: 29 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Business tenancies—the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) (S Franses v Cavendish Hotel)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: This case provides an interesting example of the assessment of rent and interim rent for a new business tenancy under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954 (LTA 1954). The valuation of rent was affected by the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on rental values in the West End. Not only did this mean a very substantial drop in the rent for the new tenancy compared with the passing rent for the old (from £220,000 per year to £102,000 per year), but the court had to cope with a dearth of recent rental transactions to act as comparables. The judgment is an interesting reminder of the importance of objective expert evidence and the issues which can be caused for litigants if their experts are seen to be favouring landlords over tenants (or vice versa). The judge also had to grapple with the amount of interim rent which should be paid by the tenant over an unusually long period (more than five years), given the tenant’s successful appeal to the Supreme Court to establish its right to a new tenancy. His judgment demonstrates the various factors which can be relevant when considering what amount ‘it is reasonable for the tenant to pay’ under LTA 1954, s 24D. Written by Joanne Wicks QC, barrister at Wilberforce Chambers and counsel to the claimant. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Entrapment

Entrapment

Entrapment There is no defence of entrapment in English law but it is considered to be an abuse of the process of the court for state agents to lure a person into committing illegal acts and then seek to prosecute him for doing so. The House of Lords said that, although entrapment is not a

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remunerationCompany directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocolWhen considering whether and how to bring a claim for judicial review, the first step is to consider whether judicial review is be an appropriate means of addressing the issues raised by the case at hand. For further guidance, see Practice Note:

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More