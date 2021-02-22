Sign-in Help
Home / Property Disputes / Rent and rates / Business rates

Legal News

Business rates avoidance—sham leases—a rare victory for a local authority (Isle Investments v Leeds City Council)

Business rates avoidance—sham leases—a rare victory for a local authority (Isle Investments v Leeds City Council)
Published on: 22 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Business rates avoidance—sham leases—a rare victory for a local authority (Isle Investments v Leeds City Council)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What is the law in this area?
  • What was the background?
  • The issues before the court
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Property analysis: This was a business rates avoidance case involving an office building. The case follows a succession of successful attempts by ratepayers to avoid rates in relation to unoccupied properties. The challenges by local authorities came to a head in Rossendale Borough Council v Hurstwood Properties. Written by William Hanbury, barrister at Exchange Chambers, who appeared for the successful respondent. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Written basis of plea and Newton hearings

When defendants are guilty, they have a choice to plead guilty or to put the prosecution to proof. When they plead guilty they may benefit from a reduction in their sentence as a result, see Practice Note: Credit for guilty plea. However, the Sentencing Council's overarching guidelines on reduction

LEXISNEXIS

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Express and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made (or there may be a combination of written and oral

LEXISNEXIS

Letter to client on disclosure obligations under CPR 31

This Precedent letter covers disclosure obligations under CPR 31. It does not apply to proceedings subject to the disclosure pilot scheme under CPR PD 51U. For guidance on the disclosure pilot scheme, see Practice Note: Business and Property Courts—the disclosure pilot scheme. For a client letter on

LEXISNEXIS

Breach of statutory duty

This Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Breach of

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More