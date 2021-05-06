Sign-in Help
Business interruption policies covering coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak at particular premises

Published on: 06 May 2021
  • What was the approach taken by the FOS in its decision on business interruption claims in relation to claims made 'at the premises'?
  • Would the FOS decision be different if it was considered after the FCA test case judgment, and with consideration to the approach to causation?

Article summary

Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: Barrister at Kings Chambers, Andrew McGee, considers the approach taken by the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) in its decision on business interruption claims due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), and whether a FOS decision on a policy requiring the presence of coronavirus at the premises would have been different if it was considered after the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) test case judgment. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

