Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate Crime / Corporate liability / Corporate criminal liability

Legal News

Business and human rights legislation and the enforcement question—a report by Kingsley Napley LLP and Dr Rachel Chambers

Business and human rights legislation and the enforcement question—a report by Kingsley Napley LLP and Dr Rachel Chambers
Published on: 15 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Business and human rights legislation and the enforcement question—a report by Kingsley Napley LLP and Dr Rachel Chambers
  • A proposed UK HRDD law

Article summary

Public Law analysis: Globally, a trend is taking shape towards legislation that asks more from businesses than the reporting obligations of the Modern Slavery Act 2015, in the area of business and human rights. The EU is consulting currently around the contours of a proposed mandatory due diligence human rights law to be enacted in 2021. These proposals are similar to the kinds that were passed in France in 2017 and only very narrowly defeated in a 2020 Swiss referendum. Calls for the UK to follow suit are mounting, and will in due course be difficult to ignore, given the global direction of travel in business and human rights regulation. How could a compulsory UK human rights due diligence (HRDD) law improve the enforcement and legal landscape for victims of cross-border human rights abuses? And what support and powers would a regulator need to be effective? These questions were asked by a group of inspirational UK civil society organisations—led by the Traidcraft Exchange in 2020. They commissioned research on the topic, conducted during the summer 2020 by Dr Rachel Chambers, at the Human Rights Institute, University of Connecticut, and Katherine Tyler and Sophie Kemp, partners at Kingsley Napley LLP. In this article, Nick De Mulder, associate at Kingsley Napley LLP, summarises the key findings of the paper. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The pari passu principle and collection remedies for the office-holder—the position under the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016

The primary function of office-holders in personal and corporate insolvency is to collect in the assets belonging to a company or individual and to distribute these to the company's or individual's creditors. Office-holders have various duties and powers in order to ensure that they do this. For

LEXISNEXIS

Directors’ remuneration

Company directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their services will need to be

LEXISNEXIS

The equity of redemption

Disposal and devolutionThe equity of redemption arises as soon as the mortgage is made. It is an interest in the land which the mortgagor can:•transfer, lease or mortgage inter vivos, or•by will (it passes on intestacy)No cloggingIt is a fundamental principle of a mortgage that there must be no clog

LEXISNEXIS

Breach of statutory duty

This Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Breach of

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More