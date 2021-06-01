Burden of proof on HMRC assessments (Golamreza Qolaminejite (aka Anthony Cooper) v HMRC)

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Golamreza Qolaminejite (aka Anthony Cooper) v HMRC the Upper Tribunal (UT) found that the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) had erred by failing to take into account all of the taxpayer's case and therefore the case was remitted to the FTT to reconsider this point (and the associated penalties that derive from it). or to read the full analysis.